Yusei Kikuchi Doesn't Hold Back in Calling Out Angels Facilities That Need to Be Fixed
Yusei Kikuchi is one of the better left-handed pitchers in baseball.
Signing a three-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels as a free agent last year, he was the team's ace this past season. He made the All-Star team — and is without a doubt the leader within the pitching staff.
In other words, when the veteran speaks his mind, people will listen.
Kikuchi had an interview with Japanese reporters after his last start of the season. In no uncertain terms, the left-hander vocalized his displeasure over the facilities at Angel Stadium.
His final start of the year versus the Kansas City Royals in September was cut short due to dehydration cramps. According to Kikuchi, this symptom was related to a bigger problem.
According to Kikuchi, he implored the organization to fix the broken air conditioning which was in the team's weight room. It was never repaired, and it forced Kikuchi to work out in hot conditions to the point where he'd be warming up for a game already drenched in sweat.
This speaks directly to the ownership clearly not spending the money necessary to win. Though the Los Angeles Dodgers sets the league's standard in this capacity, there's some real connection to reinvesting back in the club.
Kevin Pillar played for the Halos in 2024. He went on the show Foul Territory and confirmed what Kikuchi was saying.
According to Pillar, "the inner-workings of the clubhouse, the weight room, the hot tub always had problems, too. [Owner] Arte [Moreno] definitely needs to spend some money and fix the interal workings of the clubhouse, the weight room, the locker room. It's a big selling point to get players and the Angels [are] very far behind from a lot of places I've been."
Case-in point, every time the Dodgers celebrated the winning of a postseason series this year, the team celebrated in its batting cage area. The reason? Last season, the team underwent a multi-million overhauling of the team's clubhouse and underground areas. As such, it made more sense taping plastic tarps around the batting cage rather than ruin an area the franchise spent millions on.
As it pertains to the Angels, currently with MLB's longest postseason drought (11 years), the team could only dream of having modern facilities to the point where a choice would have to be made.
