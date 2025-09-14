Angels Infielder Exits Game With Ankle Injury
Los Angeles Angels third baseman Yoan Moncada exited Sunday's game against the Seattle Mariners with left ankle soreness.
Utility man Oswald Peraza came in to replace Moncada after his exit. before leaving the game, Moncada was 0-for-2 with a strikeout before leaving.
Moncada has struggled with injury all season, taking two trips to the injured list so far this season. He first went on IL in April with a right thumb sprain, spending a month on the sidelines.
The second instance came in June, where he also spent a month on the bench with right knee inflammation.The third baseman also struggled with injury in 2024, playing just 12 games over the course of the season.
This story will be updated...
