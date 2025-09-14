Halos Today

Angels Infielder Exits Game With Ankle Injury

Aaron Coloma

Sep 7, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels third baseman Yoan Moncada (5) reacts after being hit by a pitch against the Athletics during the third inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels third baseman Yoan Moncada (5) reacts after being hit by a pitch against the Athletics during the third inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images / William Liang-Imagn Images
In this story:

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Yoan Moncada exited Sunday's game against the Seattle Mariners with left ankle soreness.

Utility man Oswald Peraza came in to replace Moncada after his exit.

Utility man Oswald Peraza came in to replace Moncada after his exit. before leaving the game, Moncada was 0-for-2 with a strikeout before leaving.

Moncada has struggled with injury all season, taking two trips to the injured list so far this season. He first went on IL in April with a right thumb sprain, spending a month on the sidelines.

The second instance came in June, where he also spent a month on the bench with right knee inflammation.The third baseman also struggled with injury in 2024, playing just 12 games over the course of the season.

This story will be updated...

For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.

Published |Modified
Aaron Coloma
AARON COLOMA

Aaron Coloma is a contributing writer for On SI based in Los Angeles. A 2024 graduate of Cal Poly Pomona, he previously covered collegiate and high school sports for The Poly Post and Valley Sports Telegram, respectively.

Home/Angels News