Angels' Top Pitcher Out for Season With Concerning Elbow Injury
The Los Angeles Angels moved left-handed relief pitcher Reid Detmers from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list ahead of the second game of a four-game series against the Seattle Mariners on Friday.
Detmers had just been placed on the injured list with left elbow inflammation on Thursday, and moved to the 60-day IL in a huge roster shakeup for the Halos on Friday. The Angels placed catcher Travis d'Arnaud on the 7-day injured list and left-hander Andrew Chafin on the 15-day injured list while selecting the contracts of catcher Chad Wallach and right-hander Connor Brogdon from Triple-A Salt Lake.
Additionally, they designated Niko Kavadas for assignment.
The extent of Detmers' injury is unknown, however he will undergo further testing in the coming days to pinpoint the issue.
“He’s getting some tests done and getting things looked at,” interim manager Ray Montgomery said. “Just making sure it’s nothing structural hopefully. When I know, you’ll know.”
The left-hander moved to the bullpen from the starting rotation ahead of the 2025 season, and has become rather comfortable in his role. He has been one of the Halos' best relievers this season, posting a deceptively high 3.96 ERA through 63.2 innings.
Detmers' ERA in both August and September sat at 2.45, and he didn't allow a run for the entirety of June. When asked about his injury, Detmers revealed he wasn't in any immediate pain.
“Honestly, I didn't feel much,” Detmers said. “Just felt like it wasn't coming out. Just kind of just felt that not a whole lot of power behind it. I wouldn't say I'm too concerned. Obviously, there's what's going on, but nothing hurts. I'm not in pain or anything.”
The Angels will hope Detmers avoided any serious injury and that he will be able to play come Opening Day in 2026, where he will no doubt be an asset to a promising Angels team.
Before then, however, the Angels will need to see out the remainder of the season without the 26-year-old left-hander. Their next challenge comes in the final game of their series against the Mariners, which begins at 1:10 p.m. PT on Sunday.
