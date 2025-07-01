Angels Injured All-Star Has 2-Word Response Regarding Return Timeline
The Los Angeles Angels could be getting two-time World Series champion Jorge Soler back from the injured list soon.
The Cuban right fielder/designated hitter sair through an interpreter that he could be activated “possibly soon”. The Angels placed Soler on the 10-day IL with low back inflammation on June 20.
Soler has not played in a game since June 17 against the New York Yankees when he went 0-for-4 and struck out twice.
Soler participated in batting practice for the first time since sustaining the injury on June 28, which was the same day he said he may be returning soon. Additionally, Soler ran and participated in defensive drills through his recovery.
The National League All-Star dealt with a similar injury in 2022 while playing for the Miami Marlins. Soler spent just over a month and a half on the IL but rest was enough to cure the injury.
After less than two weeks on the IL, Soler could return as early as Tuesday. The Angels optioned Scott Kingery on Monday, clearing a potential roster move for Soler.
Before sustaining his current back injury, Soler was the Angels’ primary designated hitter. He moved to right field when Mike Trout returned from a knee injury at the end of May.
Trout was not healthy enough to reclaim his role in the outfield, so Soler filled in for him before suffering an injury of his own. Since Soler went on the IL, several players have started in right field, with Lamonte Wade Jr. and Gustavo Campero taking on most of the workload.
This is Soler’s first season with the Angels after the Atlanta Braves traded him to Los Angeles on Oct. 31 – one day after the conclusion of the World Series – for right-handed pitcher Griffin Canning.
He has slashed .207/.280/.350 and hit eight home runs and 26 RBIs across his first 67 games with the organization.
Soler signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the San Francisco Giants in 2024, leaving the 33-year-old set to make $13 million in each of the two seasons left on his contract.
