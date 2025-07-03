Angels Injured All-Star Still 3 Weeks Away From Returning
Los Angeles Angels utility player Chris Taylor believes he is still three weeks away from returning to the active roster, per Jeff Fletcher.
Taylor wore a 95 mph fastball from the Athletics' Tyler Ferguson on June 9, which broke his left hand. He finished the game in right field, however the Angels moved him to the 10-day injured list the next day. Taylor has been cleared to begin lifting weights again.
The Angels signed the veteran May 26 after the Los Angeles Dodgers released him May 18 to make room for second baseman Tommy Edman, who had returned from Injury. 2025 was the 10th season in which he had played for the Dodgers.
Taylor played 10 games for the Halos before his move to the injured list, batting .200 hitting his only home run of the season against the Seattle Mariners on June 7. He is a career .249 hitter and has hit 10 or more homers in half of his 12 MLB seasons. He made his first All-Star game in 2021.
The Halos claimed LaMonte Wade Jr. off waivers from the Giants and activated him after Taylor went to the injured list, and have played him exclusively as an outfielder since his arrival. Wade has batted .152 since arriving.
Taylor will be a big boost for the Angels, who have struggled for outfield depth since his departure with Mike Trout unable to play in the field and Jorge Soler suffering a back injury. They'd like to have Taylor back as soon as possible, as they are currently in the race for the final Wild Card spot in the American League.
They're just 2.5 games behind the Mariners in the Wild Card, and are tied with the Texas Rangers as the first team off. They will attempt to bring themselves closer to their division rivals in the final game of a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday at 4:10 p.m. PT.
