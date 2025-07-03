Dodgers Could 'Scour the Market' for Key Upgrade at Trade Deadline: Report
The Los Angeles Dodgers have the best record in baseball, but their roster could be refined before the postseason arrives.
As the trade deadline nears, there is speculation as to where the Dodgers front office will put their focus on the market. The ongoing struggles of Michael Conforto is certainly a case for the Dodgers pursuing an outfielder this summer.
Meanwhile, the Dodgers' depleted pitching staff could also be reason for the defending champions to trade for a starter or reliever.
MLB insider Mark Feinsand suggests the Dodgers will definitely exhaust all options when it comes to adding another starter to the rotation.
"Depending on what the medical outlook is for their injured arms, Los Angeles could very well scour the market for rotation help in its effort to become the first repeat World Series champions since the 1999-2000 Yankees," Feinsand writes.
Three staple starters of the Dodgers rotation have been sidelined by injury, including Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, and Roki Sasaki. Glasnow is the closest of the trio to returning as he is making what is expected to be his final rehab start on Thursday.
The Dodgers are hoping the right-hander throws 75 pitches through five innings with Triple-A Oklahoma City. Glasnow's last start was not ideal as he lasted just 2.1 innings.
In terms of Sasaki and Snell, there is much ambiguity on either of their return timelines and it's unclear when the two starters will rejoin the rotation.
When reporters asked manager Dave Roberts whether the team is planning to add another starter at the deadline, he expressed optimism with the Dodgers' internal options.
Emmet Sheehan is expected to join the rotation soon, after he was optioned a day after he made his first start since 2023.
Nevertheless, the Dodgers appear to be in a similar situation to last season with a short handed pitching staff.
