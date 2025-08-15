Angels Insider Expects Anthony Rendon to Be With Team in 2026
The Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher revealed whether or not Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon would stay with the team in the 2026 season.
Rendon signed a seven-year, $245 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels in Dec. 2019, and the contract has proved to be one of MLB's worst in that timeframe. He has played 58 games or less in each of his seasons in Los Angeles, and only batted league average or better in two of those.
He has not featured for the Halos in 2025 after he underwent season ending hip surgery in February.
"As of now, the indication I’ve gotten is the Angels will keep him on the roster for the final year of his seven-year deal and see what he can provide," wrote Fletcher. "Any production would be an unexpected bonus. If at some point in the future he has another injury or setback that would prevent him from playing in 2026, that obviously would end his Angels career.
"There is also some sentiment around the organization that the best move would be to simply release him over the winter, freeing up the 40-man roster spot and ridding them of any potential distraction if he’s around next year. I doubt that would happen, but it wouldn’t shock me."
Before coming to the Halos, Rendon was fresh off of his first All-Star season and had just won the World Series with the Washington Nationals. The Angels hoped to draw out his talent next to Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout upon his arrival, though he was never quite the same player after the 2020 season.
Rendon also has his fair share of perceived attitude issues, which have caused many to question whether or not he is committed to the game of baseball anymore.
“(Baseball has) never been a top priority for me,” said Rendon, via Sam Blum of The Athletic. “This is a job. I do this to make a living. My faith, my family come first before this job. So if those things come before it, I’m leaving.”
The Angels have fielded Luis Rengifo at third base for most of this season, though with his contract expiring after 2025 it's uncertain whether or not he will return, leaving the door cracked for a potential return to stardom for Rendon.
