Angels Make Fun of Long-Standing Shohei Ohtani Joke After Sweep of Dodgers
The Los Angeles Angels took to X (formerly Twitter) after they completed their season sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers, poking fun at a meme centered around Shohei Ohtani's time with the Halos.
In 2021, X user @matttomic tweeted about the historic performances of Mike Trout and Ohtani which would be followed by losses.
"every time I see an Angels highlight it's like 'Mike Trout hit three homes runs and raised his average to .528 while Shohei Ohtani did something that hasn't been done since 'Tungsten Arm' O'Doyle of the 1921 Akron Groomsmen, as the Tigers defeated the Angels 8-3'," wrote the user.
Tungsten Arm O'Doyle, while not a real person, is effectively used to convey the amount of time which has passed since something has been achieved with a name which sounds like it belongs to a player from well before the modern era.
The Halos didn't have a winning season while Ohtani played at the Big A, leading to the joke's popularization due to the extensive amount of history he made and records he broke. The Angels used the joke themselves after their win Wednesday.
"something something Tungsten Arm O’Doyle something something and the Angels win 6-5," they wrote.
Ohtani pitched against the Angels for the first time in his career on Wednesday, and had his worst start since he returned to the mound earlier this season. He threw 4.1 innings, a season-high, and struck out seven batters, however also allowed four runs on five hits, both of which are the most he has allowed in a single outing this season.
The Angels made history in their win Wednesday, completing their first six-game Freeway Series season sweep. They kept their playoff hopes alive heading into a three-game series against the Athletics, who sit at the bottom of the AL West and have lost all seven of their games against the Angels this season.
If the Angels are able to come out firing against the A's, they may be able to salvage their season and push for the final Wild Card spot. They leapfrogged the Tampa Bay Rays and Minnesota Twins in the Wild Card Standings, and are just five games behind the Yankees with 41 games still to play.
