Angels Insider Provides Update on Pitcher Who Was Hit in the Head by Line Drive
The Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher reports the Los Angeles Angels' No. 3 prospect George Klassen has resumed baseball activities after a line drive hit him in the head during a game.
Double-A Rocket City's manager Andy Schatzley and athletic trainer Dylan Culwell helped the right-hander off the field May 11 in the fourth inning of a contest against the Montgomery Biscuits. The Angels placed Klassen on the minor-league concussion injured list May 14 after his release from the hospital.
Klassen came to the Angels in the deadline deal which sent Carlos Estevez to the Phillies in 2024. The Phillies selected the 23-year-old with the 193rd pick in the 2023 MLB draft. He is the Angels' second-highest ranked pitching prospect behind Triple-A Salt Lake's Caden Dana.
Klassen had a great year in the minors in 2024, posting a 3.10 ERA through 22 starts and striking out 135 batters in 93 innings pitched. His performances saw him rise from Single-A to Double-A during the season. He had 12 strikeouts in six innings during his final start of 2024.
In 2025, Klassen has a 4.97 ERA with the Trash Pandas, starting seven games and striking out 36 batters through 27 innings of work. He received a loss against the Biscuits after his exit May 11, throwing 3.1 innings while fanning two batters.
Klassen featured twice for the Halos during spring training, allowing one run in three innings in his first ever spell with the major league camp. He struck out three batters in two innings against the Colorado Rockies March 3. He joined the Angels' minor league camp March 8 for Spring Breakout, where he pitched one scoreless inning with a strikeout in an 8-3 loss to the Chicago Cubs.
“It was awesome,” Klassen said this spring, via MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger. “I did this last year with the Phillies, but didn't get a chance to throw in the game. But this one was awesome. You feel the energy. You’ve got all your teammates here. You’ve got everybody supporting you. It was a blast.”
The Angels don't have a timetable for Klassen's return, but are hopeful his recovery continues to progress well so he can return to the mound.
