Angels Manager Pushes For His Young Superstar to Make All-Star Team
Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington believes shortstop Zach Neto should represent the American League in July's All-Star game.
“I’ll be biased and say that Neto is the No. 1 (shortstop in the American League),” Washington said. “But then another team will be biased and say their shortstop. I think he has a great chance of being an All-Star, but I think we have to wait and see what the manager for the All-Star team needs and who makes the All-Star team.”
More news: Angels' Mike Trout Still Doesn't Know When He'll Return From Injured List
Neto is definitely making his case to go to Atlanta in July, as he leads the Angels in batting average (.296) and on base percentage (.341). In May, he also leads the team in hits (25) and runs (21).
He has a hit streak spanning the Angels' league-best seven-game win streak, and had back-to-back multi-hit games against the Athletics to end the series.
The Angels began the season without Neto due to a shoulder injury he sustained at the end of the 2024 season. He has played every game since his return April 18. He leads all AL shortstops with eight home runs and a 151 wRC+ despite missing the first few weeks of the season. His .560 slugging percentage is the second-best among shortstops in MLB behind CJ Abrams, who has a mark of .561.
The shortstop had a breakout 2024 season, cementing his spot in the Angels lineup. In his second campaign, he slashed .249/.318/.443, showcasing his power with 23 home runs and posting team highs with 77 runs batted in and 30 stolen bases.
More news: Angels Hitting Coaches Credited for Turning Around All-Star Slugger's Slump
The Angels return home Friday night, looking to extend their win streak and win their third straight series as they continue to climb up the AL Wild Card standings. They currently sit three games out of a spot, and have brought themselves even with the Texas Rangers in the AL West.
They will face the Miami Marlins, who sit last in their division and have the third-fewest away wins in baseball. First pitch is at 6:38 p.m. PT/9:38 p.m. ET.
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.