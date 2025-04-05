Angels Insider Reveals Odds Mike Trout is Traded Away to Contender
Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout is starting to heat up. In Saturday's 8-6 loss to the Cleveland Guardians, one of the bright moments in the home opener defeat was Trout's second home run of the season.
The three-time American League MVP now has an extra base-hit in three straight games. While the Angels are busy trying to shift the narrative after winning just 63 games in 2024, there is still speculation that Trout could be traded.
Angels insider Sam Blum believes there is a chance the Angels deal the face of the franchise to a contender.
"About 15 percent," Blum said. "The only reason it’s that high is the chance he’s dealt in the very late stages of his deal, for the purpose of getting him closer to home and to a contender ahead of retirement. But generally, I think it’s very unlikely that Trout is ever dealt. For one, he’s expressed no interest in it. His contract is also too expensive, and his production has been too minimal. The Angels would have to eat a lot of money. Or they’d have to be performing badly and Trout would need to be putting up MVP-level numbers. Even then, I wouldn’t expect Arte Moreno to deal his most marketable star."
In the past few years, the baseball world has largely forgotten about the greatness of Trout because of his lengthy absence due to injuries. The hope is that 2025 is the year Trout returns to full form by remaining healthy throughout the season.
The Angels showed some eagerness this offseason to acquire better players, but it's unclear whether those mostly veteran signings will pay off.
