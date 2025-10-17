Angels' Jo Adell Available in Trade This Offseason, Says MLB Insider
As the Los Angeles Angels look to retool their roster this upcoming winter, the trade market would appear to be an area of emphasis for the front office.
There's a few ways to approach this specific route — and some could come by dealing more established players for further depth both in the farm system and on the big league roster.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic recently penned an article in which the former MLB general manager aimed to break down how the Philadelphia Phillies should revamp their roster this upcoming offseason.
Interestingly enough, an idea Bowden had centers around one of the best young players on the Angels' roster.
"In terms of center field, soon-to-be free agent Trent Grisham just had the best year of his career, belting 34 homers and playing elite defense in center for the Yankees. He should be an option for the Phillies to consider. Jo Adell of the Angels hit 37 homers this past season and could be had in a trade; he is under team control through 2027. Rays speedster Chandler Simpson, another potential trade target, might be fun to watch alongside Crawford, as he stole 44 bases in 109 games this year for Tampa Bay."
On the surface, there's little reason to trade Adell. Drafted 10th overall in the 2017 MLB Draft out of high school in Kentucky, the athletic outfielder seemingly has found his stride after a few tough seasons.
In 2025, Adell set several career highs offensively. These include homers (37), batting average (.236), OPS (.778), and runs batted in (98). At 26 years of age, there's a world in which Adell could be a real building block for the team moving forward.
However, an extension hasn't happened yet. With Adell under contract for two more years, he could be an attractive trade chip. Given his age and the season he's coming off, the Angels in theory would be able to garner quite a nice haul for the Louisville native.
At the same time, if the Halos are serious about contending in this new era, trading away one of the team's most promising players doesn't seem like a great message to send to what's been an objectively tortured fan base.
