Angels' Jo Adell Named MVP of Season By Teammates
The Los Angeles Angels voted Jo Adell as the Team MVP after his breakout campaign in the 2025 season.
The Halos didn't have much to celebrate this season, but Adell's performances were definitely something to look forward to throughout the regular season. The slugger finally figured it out at the MLB level this season, playing 152 games and hitting 37 homers in 2025. Prior to this season, he had 38 homers through 308 MLB games.
Adell had never accrued more than 0.2 fWAR in a single MLB season, but he finished with a 1.2 mark at the end of 2025. He also hit above league average for the first time in his six-season MLB career, posting a 112 mark.
A large part of his success comes from his elite bat speed, which places him in the 99th percentile in MLB. The power he generates from his swing placed him in the 96th percentile in expected slugging percentage, as well as the 86th percentile in average exit velocity.
More news: Angels GM Provides Unfortunate Health Update on Anthony Rendon
The outfielder tore up left-handed pitching this season, posting a .931 OPS in 94 at-bats this season. He hit seven of his 37 homers against southpaws this season and had an on-base percentage of .346 — well above his season total of .293.
Adell set new career highs across the board in 2025, however there are still plenty of things the outfielder needs to work on before becoming a bonafide star for the Halos.
He had a 26.4 percent strikeout rate this season, and while not exactly impressive, it was the lowest he had in any season where he played more than half the season at the MLB level.
More news: Angels Have Made Decision on Reid Detmers' Role in 2026
Adell still has room for improvement elsewhere on the diamond, as his defense this season was among the worst in MLB. His minus-13 Fielding Run Value ranked in the first percentile of MLB, as did his minus-12 outs above average.
If the power hitter can improve on his defense and cut down on his strikeout numbers, the Angels could very well have a star on their hands. Adell is under team control through 2027, and the Angels will need to jump on extending the 26-year-old if they want to keep him in Anaheim.
Latest Angels News
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.