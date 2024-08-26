Angels' Johnny Cueto on Being in Minor Leagues: 'Was Tough To Be There'
The Los Angeles Angels made a significant move recently when they announced they'd call up former All-Star pitcher Johnny Cueto from the minor leagues.
Cueto signed a minor league contract with the Angels a month ago, and on Wednesday, he got his first shot at the big leagues this season. Although it didn't end as he wanted it to, it's been a while since he saw a major league field.
Cueto finally returned to the big leagues after a month in the minors, and he spoke openly about his experience there.
"It was tough to be there," Cueto said through an interpreter. "But I had to put my head down and work hard. I was like a racehorse, just running. Just look toward the front. I never had a doubt that I could come back because I still have something in my tank."
In his first start of 2024, Cueto surrendered three runs in 6.1 innings and allowed eight hits, three earned runs, two walks, and one strikeout.
The Halos desperately needed another arm in their rotation after placing Jose Soriano on the injured list with arm fatigue and losing Patrick Sandoval to elbow surgery earlier this year.
Cueto joins a rotation led by Tyler Anderon, followed by Carson Fulmer, rookie Jack Kochanowicz, and Griffin Canning. The 38-year-old made his season debut on Wednesday, and he'll get another shot on Tuesday when the Halos travel to Detroit to take on the Tigers.
The two-time All-Star finished last season with the Miami Marlins, where he posted an abysmal 6.02 ERA in 52.1 innings. It was a surprise that after that outing, he struggled to find a team this past offseason. However, the Texas Rangers signed the former National League strikeout leader to a minor league deal in April.
Cueto pitched in the Rangers minor league system for a couple of months before they released him. The Dominican Republic native has been around the block since the great start to his career with the Cincinnati Reds, where he spent the first eight years of his career; following that, he finished the 2015 season with the eventual World Series champions, the Kansas City Royals.
Following that, he has spent time with the San Franciso Giants, Chicago White Sox, and Marlins and is now in Southern California.
Cueto is now with his sixth MLB team and has recorded a 144-111 record with a 3.50 ERA in 368 career games.
