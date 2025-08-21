Angels' Kenley Jansen Dealing With 'Tremendous Pain,' Doesn't Regret Pitching Through Injury
Los Angeles Angels closing pitcher Kenley Jansen received a loss on Tuesday after allowing two runs against the Cincinati Reds, and apparently pitched through a rib injury.
Despite his "tremendous pain," he told interim manager Ray Montgomery he could stay in and pitch — later revealing he didn't regret the decision.
“That’s who I am,” Jansen said on Wednesday. “I care about my teammates. I don’t want to put any of my other teammates in position to come in with the bases loaded. I feel like I’m still gonna deal with the pain. I feel like I can get the job done. The worst thing is, I didn’t. But I’m not going to blame myself on injuries. I didn’t get the job done yesterday. I lost the game. We’ll treat this part and be back out there.”
Jansen loaded the bases with just one out in the top of the ninth on Tuesday, allowing a TJ Friedl sacrifice fly and a Gavin Lux double to give the Reds the lead. The Angels were unable to generate any offense in the bottom of the ninth and ultimately lost.
The veteran right-hander said he doesn't expect to land on the injured list, and that he's going to be re-evaluated Friday.
The Angels get a day off on Thursday, so Jansen has some time to recuperate after the Halos' series loss to the Reds. The Angels will also hope his injury isn't too serious, as Jansen has been fantastic for them this season outside of a couple errant outings.
Jansen has a 3.00 ERA this season, and didn't allow a single run through all of July. He won the American League Reliever of the Month for his efforts, and is proving that he is worth what the Angels paid for him this season. He has converted 23 of his 24 save opportunities this season, and is averaging nine strikeouts per nine innings.
The veteran right-hander's contract with the Angels is up after this season, and he will enter free agency during the offseason. The Angels will hope his injury isn't that serious and that they can get some more games out of their $10 million signing.
