Angels’ Kyren Paris Ahead of Babe Ruth on Insane All-Time List Through First 10 Games
Los Angeles Angels top prospect Kyren Paris is turning heads in Major League Baseball. While Paris wasn't even projected to make the Opening Day roster, he has quickly turned into one of baseball's best young hitters.
The utility man entered Thursday's matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays hitting .440 with five homers across 30 plate appearances.
At just 23 years old, Paris had a 1.653 OPS through the first 10 games of the season. He has already made history by surpassing Babe Ruth, who had a 1.574 OPS in 1918. Only Jimmie Foxx in 1928 had a higher OPS through 10 games as a 23-year-old or younger at 1.731.
With third baseman Yoan Moncada now on the injured list, the young Halo has an opportunity to be an everyday starter for the Angels.
Paris' hot start has led many fans to wonder why he isn't hitting higher in the batting order. He is currently batting seventh, and that will remain the same for some time, according to manager Ron Washington.
“We are 11 games in and he is swinging the bat very, very well,” Washington said to The Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher. “And he’s swinging the bat very, very well because of where he is. We get two months into the season, three months into the season, and he’s still pounding the ball like that, maybe we might think about moving him up a little bit. But right now, I have professional guys that made their living in the spots that they’re hitting in. And you know, we just want Kyren to keep growing. And he’s going to tell us, as we move forward, exactly who he is and where he should be, but right now, he’s exactly where he should be.”
Paris has been a huge contributor to the Angels' early success, and it'll be interesting to see how the young Halos' season continues to unfold.
Though it's still very early in the season, Paris looks poised to be one of MLB's up and coming stars.
