Angels Place Key Infielder on Injured List, Call Up Offseason Addition
The Los Angeles Angels have placed infielder Yoan Moncada on the 10-day injured list due to his right thumb sprain.
Replacing him on the active roster is infielder J.D. Davis. To make room for Davis on the 40-man roster, left-handed pitcher Jack Dashwood was designated for assignment.
More news: Angels Linked to All-Star, World Series Champion Reliever in Blockbuster Free Agent Move
Moncada suffered his thumb injury during spring training, but it didn't require an IL stint at the time. The 29-year-old was in and out of the Angels lineup, but this past weekend, he re-aggravated the injury to the point where he couldn't play any longer.
Moncada missed a few games before returning on Wednesday. However, he left Wednesday's game early, and is now going to miss the next week-plus of action.
In eight games this season, the Angels' $5 million offseason addition slashed .190/.370/.286 with two doubles, four runs batted in, and an OPS of .656
As for Davis, the 31-year-old joined the Halos on a minor league deal this offseason. While he didn't break camp with the club, he's now the first player to be called up this year when the team needed offensive help.
In 10 games in Triple-A this year, the veteran is slashing .297/.357/.487 with two home runs, 11 RBIs, and an OPS of .844.
Across his eight-year career, Davis is a .257 hitter with an OPS of .764. He has experience playing third base, first base, and left field.
More news: Angels Manager Has No Plans to Move Red-Hot Young Hitter Up in Lineup
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.