Angels Linked to All-Star, World Series Champion Reliever in Blockbuster Free Agent Move
The Los Angeles Angels are off to a hot start in 2025 as they are already looking to improve upon last year's abysmal 99-loss campaign.
The productive play from the Halos has led MLB insider Kerry Miller to link a big-name reliever to Anaheim.
David Robertson is an All-Star closer who spent seven years as a member of the New York Yankees to begin his baseball life in 2008 and even helped hoist a 2009 World Series trophy with the team.
He has been bouncing around the league since a stint with the Chicago White Sox in 2015 and even made his way back to the Bronx Bombers. What has stayed consistent despite time spent with eight different teams is his low ERA and dominant presence out of the bullpen, especially last year with the Texas Rangers finishing with a 3.00 ERA over 68 appearances.
Robertson, who turned 40 Wednesday, has a career ERA of 2.91 since 2008 and 177 saves. He would fit in seamlessly to an Angels clubhouse full of young talent and veteran leadership.
Miller pointed out that Robertson, who was the eighth-oldest player to appear in MLB last year, is still on par with how he has been throwing in his career.
"Robertson tallied 34 holds," said Miller, "three wins and a pair of saves while putting up ERA, WHIP and K/9 numbers right in line with what he has typically managed to do."
After declining his $7 million mutual option to return to the Texas Rangers this offseason, he can easily be had at a budget for the Halos and join the masterful mix of youth and veteran energy.
The Angels already acquired a demonstrated reliever this offseason in Kenley Jansen who is also chasing history in 2025 with his 450 career saves. He trails Lee Smith by 28 saves to reach the third most of all time.
Perhaps Jansen will have a new set-up man as he chases history, and Robertson looks for a new deal.
