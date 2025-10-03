Halos Today

Angels' Leading Contender for Managerial Vacancy Revealed

Aaron Coloma

Jul 5, 2012; Anaheim, CA, USA; Los Angeles Angels first baseman Albert Pujols (5) and Los Angeles Angels right fielder Torii Hunter (48) run back to the dug out after scoring runs against the Baltimore Orioles during the fourth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-Imagn Images
Jul 5, 2012; Anaheim, CA, USA; Los Angeles Angels first baseman Albert Pujols (5) and Los Angeles Angels right fielder Torii Hunter (48) run back to the dug out after scoring runs against the Baltimore Orioles during the fourth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-Imagn Images / Kelvin Kuo-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Post's Jon Heyman stated former Los Angeles Angels All-Star Albert Pujols is the leading candidate for the Halos' managerial opening in 2026.

The Angels announced their decision to move on from manager Ron Washington on Tuesday, and stated they would begin their search for a new manager immediately. Pujols makes sense as a candidate not only because of his status within the organization as a special assistant to the team and a former player, but also due to his managerial experience.

Pujols has managed the Leones del Escogido in the Dominican Republic since Feb. 2024, and is set to managed the Dominican Republic during the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

"Albert Pujols is a leading contender for the Angels managing job, maybe the leading contender," wrote Heyman.

"Sources suggest Angels owner Arte Moreno loves the idea of the all-time great guiding his team. There’s seemingly nothing preventing this (unless Pujols gets an offer elsewhere or the dollars aren’t right)."

More news: Angels' All-Star Free Agents Wants to Return, But Says It's Up to Halos

Pujols has expressed his desire to manage in the past, especially in MLB.

“I always say openly that I want an opportunity here in the big leagues,” Pujols said in the spring. “I think being in Winter League and doing it this year, it gave me the experience that I needed. I think it prepared me for the big job.”

Angels insider Sam Blum also predicted Pujols, who is still on the Angels' payroll for the next seven seasons, could find his way to the helm sometime soon.

"He also spoke glowingly about the roster this spring, despite years of struggles," Blum wrote of Pujols. "It was possibly a sign of him subtly pining for future managerial consideration."

More news: Angels Insider Reveals Update on Arte Moreno Potentially Selling the Team

The Angels are at an all-time low for the franchise, enduring an 11-season postseason dought and a 10th straight losing season after 2025. They recorded the lowest win percentage in franchise history in 2024, and finished last for the second consecutive season in 2025.

Pujols could be an invaluable asset as a manager to this young Angels team, as he knows what it takes to make the postseason and win a World Series, which he did twice. Giving someone like Pujols a shot at the helm could be exactly what the Angels need to break out of their decade-long duck.

Latest Angels News

feed

For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.

Published
Aaron Coloma
AARON COLOMA

Aaron Coloma is a contributing writer for On SI based in Los Angeles. A 2024 graduate of Cal Poly Pomona, he previously covered collegiate and high school sports for The Poly Post and Valley Sports Telegram, respectively.

Home/Angels News