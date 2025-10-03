Angels' Leading Contender for Managerial Vacancy Revealed
The New York Post's Jon Heyman stated former Los Angeles Angels All-Star Albert Pujols is the leading candidate for the Halos' managerial opening in 2026.
The Angels announced their decision to move on from manager Ron Washington on Tuesday, and stated they would begin their search for a new manager immediately. Pujols makes sense as a candidate not only because of his status within the organization as a special assistant to the team and a former player, but also due to his managerial experience.
Pujols has managed the Leones del Escogido in the Dominican Republic since Feb. 2024, and is set to managed the Dominican Republic during the 2026 World Baseball Classic.
"Albert Pujols is a leading contender for the Angels managing job, maybe the leading contender," wrote Heyman.
"Sources suggest Angels owner Arte Moreno loves the idea of the all-time great guiding his team. There’s seemingly nothing preventing this (unless Pujols gets an offer elsewhere or the dollars aren’t right)."
Pujols has expressed his desire to manage in the past, especially in MLB.
“I always say openly that I want an opportunity here in the big leagues,” Pujols said in the spring. “I think being in Winter League and doing it this year, it gave me the experience that I needed. I think it prepared me for the big job.”
Angels insider Sam Blum also predicted Pujols, who is still on the Angels' payroll for the next seven seasons, could find his way to the helm sometime soon.
"He also spoke glowingly about the roster this spring, despite years of struggles," Blum wrote of Pujols. "It was possibly a sign of him subtly pining for future managerial consideration."
The Angels are at an all-time low for the franchise, enduring an 11-season postseason dought and a 10th straight losing season after 2025. They recorded the lowest win percentage in franchise history in 2024, and finished last for the second consecutive season in 2025.
Pujols could be an invaluable asset as a manager to this young Angels team, as he knows what it takes to make the postseason and win a World Series, which he did twice. Giving someone like Pujols a shot at the helm could be exactly what the Angels need to break out of their decade-long duck.
