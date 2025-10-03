Angels Insider Reveals Update on Arte Moreno Potentially Selling the Team
With the 2025 season in the rearview mirror, another disappointing year has come to an end for fans of the Los Angeles Angels.
The Angels went 72-90 this season, finishing in last place in the AL West and completing their tenth straight losing season. The last time the Angels were in the playoffs, President Barack Obama was still in office, the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge was going viral, and Apple had just released the iPhone 6.
More news: Angels Have Not Made Decision on Retaining Perry Minasian for 2026 Yet: Report
Neither team president John Carpino nor owner Arte Moreno was made available after the season for comments on yet another disappointing year. Both have been with the Angels throughout the 10-year losing streak.
According to the Los Angeles Times, Moreno considered selling the team in 2022, a move that might enact celebration from Halos fans. However, the Times reports that he is not expected to pursue a sale of the Angels this offseason.
More news: Angels' All-Star Free Agent Has No Plans to Retire, Isn't Taking a Break After Season
"Moreno, 79, explored selling the team three years ago but is not expected to do so this winter, according to people familiar with his thinking but not authorized to speak publicly," Bill Shaikin penned in a column for the L.A. Times. "He might be better served, some of those people said, to wait out the collective bargaining negotiations set to start next year and see if owners can push through a salary cap, which league executives believe would increase franchise values — that is, sale prices."
The MLB collective bargaining negotiations are sure to heat up over the offseason, as the league has until Dec. 1, 2026, before the current agreement expires. As Shaikin notes, a significant point of contention between MLB owners and the MLB Players Association is the possibility of introducing a salary cap to the sport.
Major League Baseball has never had a salary cap, and the exorbitant contracts players have received over the recent years would be on their way out if such a cap was approved. For owners, this would be welcome news as profit margins would increase and, theoretically, a competitive balance could be struck.
Moreno could likely get close to $3 billion if he decided to sell the Angels this season, but the possibility of a salary cap could likely convince the owner to wait until at least one more season to put the team on the market.
Latest Angels News
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.