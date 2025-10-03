Angels' All-Star Free Agents Wants to Return, But Says It's Up to Halos
Los Angeles Angels closer Kenley Jansen expressed his desire to remain with the team despite the expiration of his contract, though he knows the decision relies in the Halos' hands.
“They know where I’m living,” Jansen said. “I care about these guys in this clubhouse. I want to be a part to help them bring this organization back to the postseason. That’s for sure. But at the same time, when it becomes an open market, everything can go. You never know where you’re going to go, where you going to end up. So that’s the one thing I learned about the last four years on the free agent market. So it’s basically not in my hands. It’s in their hands.”
The Angels signed Jansen after the 2024 season to a one-year, $10 million contract, and he more than proved his worth during his season with the Halos. His 2.59 ERA in 2025 is his lowest since 2021, the final year he spent with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Jansen got off to a good start with the Halos, pitching eight straight scoreless games to kick off his Angels career, however stumbled a little bit in his next outing, allowing six runs. Despite that hiccup, he got back on track and only allowed four runs through his next 10 appearances.
He kicked into high gear after that month, posting a 2.38 ERA in June and keeping his opponents scoreless through 11 games in July. He allowed four runs through 12 innings in August, then held opponents scoreless again throughout September.
Jansen blew just one save all season, converting 29 of 30 opportunities. He has only blown one save or less with more than 20 opportunities once before, back in 2017 when he converted 41 of his 42 chances.
The Angels could definitely use Jansen next season, as their pitching staff is filled with uncertainty with the potential departures of Tyler Anderson, Kyle Hendricks, Andrew Chafin and Luis Garcia. Jansen is still a fantastic player at 38 years old, and could do a job for a young Angels team, just like he did in 2025.
