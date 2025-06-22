Angels Lineup vs Astros: Zach Neto Out for Series Finale
The Los Angeles Angels will be without shortstop Zach Neto for Sunday's series finale against the Houston Astros.
Neto has played all of the Angels' last nine games, and will get a rest day in the series deciding game at the Big A. He is listed as an extra player, and is eligible to come in as a pinch hitter. The Angels have just one rest day before the All-Star break begins July 14.
Kevin Newman will fill in at shortstop in Neto's absence.
