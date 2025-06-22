Halos Today

Angels Lineup vs Astros: Zach Neto Out for Series Finale

Aaron Coloma

Jun 21, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel (18) present the fire helmet to catcher Logan O'Hoppe (14) after O'Hoppe hits a home run during the third inning against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels will be without shortstop Zach Neto for Sunday's series finale against the Houston Astros.

Neto has played all of the Angels' last nine games, and will get a rest day in the series deciding game at the Big A. He is listed as an extra player, and is eligible to come in as a pinch hitter. The Angels have just one rest day before the All-Star break begins July 14.

Kevin Newman will fill in at shortstop in Neto's absence.

Aaron Coloma is a contributing writer for On SI based in Los Angeles. A 2024 graduate of Cal Poly Pomona, he previously covered collegiate and high school sports for The Poly Post and Valley Sports Telegram, respectively.

