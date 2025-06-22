Angels' Mike Trout Developing New Routine to Adjust to New Role
Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout hadn't served as the designated hitter for more than 15 games in a season before 2025, but now he seems to be assuming the role for an extended period of time as he recovers from a bone bruise on his left knee and can't play right field.
“Just trying to not sit around in one spot for a while,” Trout said of his new routine. “You’ve got keep moving. Not taking a lot of swings. Just in the weight room, band work, a few exercises between at-bats to stay loose.”
Trout went down with an injury in his left knee April 30, which he had surgically repaired after a season-ending meniscus tear in 2024. He came back to the lineup a month later against the Cleveland Guardians on May 30, but has not yet returned to the field as he wants to ensure he is fully healthy first.
“I don’t want to be in that situation where it’s like I go play the outfield, play a few games and then have to take days off because it’s sore and achy,” Trout said.
The 11-time All-Star has played more than 25 games as the DH this season, most of which have come after his injury. He's seen the ball well since his return, and is batting .323 with three home runs. He's raised his season average from .180 to .236 since he's come back, and has a hit in seven of his last eight games.
Despite not playing in the outfield since he's come back, Trout gathered 475,265 All-Star votes as of June16 and ranks third among outfielders in the American League this season. He has 12 home runs and is slugging .466, which despite being a career low outside of his 40-game 2011 season, is nothing to scoff at. Trout's expected slugging percentage of .604 is the sixth highest in MLB, and the -0.138 difference between his slugging and expected slugging percentages makes him the third unluckiest player in baseball in that regard.
With Trout's injury only getting better, it's only a matter of time before Angels fans see the superstar return to the outfield.
