Angels Lineup vs. Rays: Logan O’Hoppe and Yoan Moncada Out, Kyren Paris Playing
The Los Angeles Angels are ready to take on the Tampa Bay Rays in Tuesday’s series opener, but will do so without catcher Logan O’Hoppe and third baseman Yoan Moncada. O’Hoppe is likely getting a day off, while Moncada is still recovering from a thumb injury.
Kyren Paris will get the start at second base as Luis Rengifo will continue playing third base in Moncada's absence.
Moncada has been out since Friday in a game that saw three members of the Halos leave early due to injury.
This past spring, Moncada's thumb injury came to light somewhat mysteriously as even manager Ron Washington didn't know the origin of the deep bruise, but it held him out for a few contests in Arizona.
With no ligament damage found, Moncada made it on the Opening Day roster and has been off to a productive 2025. After re-aggravating the thumb injury Friday, Washington still isn't too concerned about the infielder's long-term health.
“That thing lasts a long time,” Washington said. “You think it’s well, and you take a freak swing, and it’s right back. And that’s what happened to him. That’s all. But we don’t have to worry about him going on the IL.”
As for O'Hoppe, it is looking like he will take some well deserved rest after his electric start to the season.
The 25-year-old catcher has a home run in each of the last four games along with eight RBIs in that span. His 1.229 OPS is one of the many bright spots O'Hoppe has shown in 2025.
Second base will be occupied by Paris who is having a phenomenal start to the season.
In just eight games, he has eight hits, four RBIs, four stolen bases, and a pair of home runs. The 23-year-old, along with O'Hoppe, is showing why he is not just a major part of the youth movement in Anaheim, but a key reason why the Halos are 6-3.
