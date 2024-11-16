Angels Linked to All-Star 200-Strikeout Ace in Potential Blockbuster Trade
There is speculation that the Los Angeles Angels could be a team to go after free agent pitcher Garrett Crochet.
On Foul Territory earlier this week, an MLB insider linked the Angels to the Crochet trade market based on previous comments made by general manager Perry Minasian.
“I wonder if a team like the Angels could be in," Robert Murray said. "Again, that’s speculation on my part.”
Minasian has expressed a desire to be extremely proactive this offseason. Less than 24 hours after the final out of the World Series, the Angels were the first team to strike a trade. The Halos have added Jorge Soler, Scott Kingery, Kyle Hendricks, and Travis d'Arnaud in the first few weeks of the offseason.
"This is the first offseason that since I’ve been here… for the most part any trade possibility, anybody that’s out there, I do believe we have the prospects to be in those conversations,” Minasian said on Foul Territory.
A trade for Crochet would likely require several top prospects from the Angels farm system. It's evident Minasian is hopeful that this will be a successful offseason for the organization.
“We're definitely going to improve," Minasian said. "That's something I feel strong on. How we do that is yet to be seen. This is the first offseason that since I’ve been here where for the most part any trade possibility, anybody that’s out there, I do believe we have the prospects to be in those conversations. At the end of the day, do we want to do that has yet to be determined. Whether that's through trade or free agency, we lost 99 games. There's plenty of areas to improve — rotation, bullpen, lineup, depth, all those things are on the table. We're going to look at every single free agent, every trade possibility, try to figure out what fits. What's going to make us better going forward."
There would almost certainly be a multiple prospects involved if the Angels were to trade for Crochet with the Chicago White Sox. Chicago would also have to deem the prospects talented enough to trade away Crochet.
It remains to be seen whether the Angels could orchestrate a blockbuster trade for Crochet.