Angels Linked to All-Star Reliever in Potential Blockbuster Free Agent Signing
The New York Yankees decided to demote Clay Holmes out of the closer role before their playoff push, and now he's expected to depart via free agency.
Holmes led MLB with 13 blown saves and lost his closer role after surrendering a game-ending grand slam to the Texas Rangers on Sept. 3. Despite that, he performed well in a setup role for the remainder of the season and in the playoffs, which helped improve his free-agent value.
Ranked as the 18th-best free agent this offseason by Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the right-hander is expected to draw interest from teams like the Los Angeles Angels, Baltimore Orioles, and Philadelphia Phillies, according to Feinsand’s predictions.
"Holmes’ walk year was a roller coaster, as the righty earned his second All-Star nod in three years with a strong first half, then lost his closer job in early September after suffering his 11th blown save of the season," Feinsand wrote. "But Holmes resurrected his value with a good finish and a solid postseason, putting him in line for a good deal this offseason."
Although Holmes was taken out of the closer role for the last month of the season and throughout the playoffs, the Yankees maintained their trust in him. During the postseason, manager Aaron Boone expressed that he still had confidence in Holmes.
“I never felt like he was far off,” Boone said, via MLB.com. “There was a stretch where he got hit hard a couple of times and lost some saves. But, he never really was erratic with his command, and the stuff was all there…
“I always felt like even though I changed the role a little bit, knew he had everything to handle it. Especially being a really good pitcher. It’s been good to see him really finish the season as strong as he did. And, obviously pitching as well as he is for us right now.”
Holmes would be a great fit for the Halos as they look for their new closer after trading away Carlos Estevez at the deadline.