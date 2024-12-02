Angels Linked to Former Top Prospect Utility Man as Free Agent Fit
The Thanksgiving leftovers have been served for several meals at this point and the shopping has been in full force.
With that being said, it is time to take a look at one Black Friday free agent the Los Angeles Angels should consider signing, according to Andy McCullough of The Athletic.
Cavan Biggio could be a bargain for the Halos as the calendar turns to December.
"The Angels have actually accomplished a good bit of offseason heavy lifting already," writes McCullough. "Earlier this week, GM Perry Minasian signed Kikuchi to a three-year, $63 million deal, adding to an early-winter haul that includes outfielder Jorge Soler, catcher Travis d’Arnaud, starter Kyle Hendricks and infielder Kevin Newman. So the team may be done throwing big money around. Biggio would be an upgrade on the bench over Scott Kingery."
Biggio received credit for the Los Angeles Dodgers' World Series title despite only playing in a handful of games with the 2024 champions. He was designated for assignment and then released on Aug. 8.
Biggio was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays earlier in the season before being traded to the Dodgers, where he appeared in 30 games but struggled with a .192 batting average. Along with his time in Los Angeles, he also spent time in the minors with the San Francisco Giants. In September, he had a brief stint with the Atlanta Braves and is now a free agent.
This season, he hit five home runs, drove in 19 RBIs, and stole two bases.
Biggio, the son of Baseball Hall of Famer Craig Biggio, was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the fifth round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of Notre Dame. He made his major league debut in May 2019, joining Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette as part of a highly anticipated core that was expected to lead the next great Blue Jays team.
However, Biggio never fully solidified his role. He hit 16 home runs in his rookie year but has not surpassed nine in any subsequent season. A career .225 hitter, he hasn't batted above .235 since the COVID-shortened 2020 season.