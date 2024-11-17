Angels Linked to Gold Glove, Power-Hitting Outfielder in Free Agency
On the Baseball Insiders Podcast, Robert Murray said there is a possibility that the Los Angeles Angels could go after free agent outfielder Tyler O'Neill.
"I do think it was interesting that he's looking for another power bat in addition to Soler," Murray said of Minasian. "Maybe a guy like Tyler O'Neill could make sense. That's just my own speculation. No sources there whatsoever. I'm skeptical that they're going to go out and get a star. ... You never know with (Angels owner Arte Moreno) because he's as unpredictable as it gets."
The Angels front office has taken a very aggressive approach this offseason as general manager Perry Minasian struck the first deal of the winter. Less than 24 hours after the Los Angeles Dodgers became World Series champions, the Angels traded pitcher Griffin Canning for Atlanta Braves slugger Jorge Soler.
The latest report indicates the Angels hope to add another power bat and O'Neill certainly fits that profile. In 2024, the Angels had one of the worst slugging percentages (.369) in the American League. Therefore, it makes sense that Minasian would want to add another power hitter to the lineup.
Soler was a great start to rebuilding a lowly lineup as his slugging percentage from 2020-24 is better than any starting outfielders on the Angels. However, the Halos could use some more help.
O'Neill, 29, slashed .241/.336/.511 during his 2024 campaign. The prior two seasons were overshadowed by injury as O'Neill played just 168 games. In the winter of 2023, O'Neill was traded to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for pitcher Nick Robertson and Victor Santos.
His bounce back season in 2024 reflected his stellar 2021 campaign where he hit 34 homers and batted .286 as the St. Louis Cardinals starting left fielder. It was the season O'Neill earned MVP votes.
Furthermore, O'Neill earned back-to-back Gold Glove Awards in 2020 and 2021. The outfielder has only played for the Cardinals and Red Sox in his MLB career.
The only problem with adding a power hitter like O'Neill is that the Angels already have a slew of outfielders including Taylor Ward, Mike Trout, Soler, Mickey Moniak, and Jo Adell. A trade could be orchestrated in order to add O'Neill to the roster.
A potential trade candidate could be Ward who recorded career-highs in home runs (25) and RBIs (75) in 2024. The 30-year-old should garner interest following a strong second-half of the season.
The outfielder is a player that could make an impact on an already solid lineup. Some teams that could be interested in Ward would be the Cincinnati Reds and Toronto Blue Jays.