Angels Linked to Projected $150 Million All-Star Slugger in Blockbuster Deal
First basemen have been a hot commodity recently but there is one name that is still available: New York Mets free agent Pete Alonso.
The free-agent first baseman saw his market shrink as the Yankees, Astros, Guardians, Diamondbacks, and Nationals all made moves to fill the position, either through signings or trades.
However, according to a new report from the New York Post, the Los Angeles Angels have emerged as a potential suitor for the All-Star slugger.
"The disparity between the two Los Angeles franchises couldn’t be greater, with the Dodgers as the toast of baseball and the Orange County team searching for an identity post-Shohei Ohtani, with Mike Trout often injured," writes senior sports reporter Mike Puma.
Signing a player like Alonso would definitely improve a lineup that lost 99 games last season, but it will take some convincing for owner Arte Moreno to offer a big contract.
"Angels owner Arte Moreno has previously shown he’s willing to pay big for bats, but might be hesitant following the Albert Pujols and Trout contracts that didn’t or haven’t worked in the club’s favor," Puma added.
Nolan Schanuel is the team's current first baseman and produced a .705 OPS as the team’s regular first baseman last season. Alonso would be a great veteran for Schanuel to learn from and could serve as the designated hitter as well.
Alonso posted a .240/.329/.459 slash line in 2024, with a career-low .788 OPS. His 34 home runs and 88 RBIs were also his fewest in a full 162-game season, excluding the 2020 COVID-shortened year.
Despite the down year, Alonso remains one of the league's premier power hitters. His 226 career home runs rank third in Mets franchise history, and since 2019, only Aaron Judge has hit more, with Alonso trailing by just six home runs.
Alonso has played his entire career with the Mets since being drafted in 2016. He earned NL Rookie of the Year honors in 2019 and has been selected to four All-Star teams. In 2024, Alonso posted a .240 batting average, .788 OPS, 34 home runs, and 88 RBI.