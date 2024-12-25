Former Angels Catcher Signs With NL Squad in Attempt to Make MLB Comeback
The Chicago Cubs have added veteran and former Los Angeles Angels catcher Carlos Pérez on a minor league deal, as noted in the transactions tracker on his MLB.com profile.
Pérez spent parts of three seasons with the Angels.
Pérez, known for his strong defensive skills behind the plate, debuted in the majors with the Angels in 2015. Over three seasons in Anaheim, he accumulated 595 plate appearances and posted a .224/.267/.332 line (64 wRC+) across 184 games. In 2018, Pérez split time between the Braves and Rangers but appeared in only 28 games, recording a troubling -4 wRC+ in 75 plate appearances.
The 34-year-old is not to be confused with his younger brother, also a catcher named Carlos Pérez, who played briefly for the Chicago White Sox and is currently a free agent. The elder Pérez began his professional career in 2008 after signing with the Toronto Blue Jays out of Venezuela and has since appeared in parts of five MLB seasons.
After a rough 2018, Pérez bounced around the Orioles, A’s, and Rockies organizations before making his MLB return in 2023 at age 32. That season was arguably his best, as he served as Oakland's primary backup catcher behind Shea Langeliers. Although his .226/.293/.357 line in 68 games was below average (83 wRC+), it was in line with expectations for a typical MLB backup.
Pérez re-signed with the A's on a minor league deal last offseason but didn’t make the big league roster this year despite strong performance at Triple-A. He played in 112 games, posting a solid .260/.344/.544 slash, hitting 27 homers and 27 doubles. Though his numbers were boosted by the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League, they still equated to a 114 wRC+ when adjusted for the league’s environment.
After choosing to become a minor league free agent last month, Pérez seems to have found a new opportunity with the Cubs. While Chicago's big league catching duo of Carson Kelly and Miguel Amaya appears stable, Pérez could serve as a potential backup in case of injury, possibly earning a call-up to the majors.