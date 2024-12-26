Angels Look Genius for Getting Ahead of Catching Market in Free Agency
The Los Angeles Angels sparked some controversy when the team signed catcher Travis d'Arnaud to a two-year, $12 million deal. At the time, the price of the contract seemed relatively high for a backup catcher.
As the winter has progressed, the Angels' deal with d'Arnaud seems more sensible after other catchers have also been taken off the board. Kyle Higashioka, coming off a season where he hit 17 homers, signed a two-year, $13.5 million deal with the Texas Rangers.
Carson Kelly received slightly less from the Chicago Cubs on a two-year, $11.5 million contract. The catching shortage this winter is evidenced in the signings of Danny Jansen and Gary Sánchez. Both Jansen and Sánchez received higher average annual value on their one-year, $8.5 million deals, yet both catchers had less productive offensive campaigns than d'Arnaud.
However, age likely played a part since d'Arnaud, 36, is older than every other catcher mentioned.
As one of the Angels' newest additions, d'Arnaud will play a backup role to starting catcher Logan O'Hoppe. Like many other free agent acquisitions this offseason, d'Arnaud is a Southern California native.
General manager Perry Minasian said it was no coincidence that recent signings involved hometown players. The geographical location of the Halos has made the team a destination where players have the desire to join.
“In general, I don’t think our place is a tough sell,” Minasian said, via Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register. “I say this all the time, and I don’t know if people believe it or not, you’d be surprised how many people want to play here. It’s a great place to play. It’s a great place to live. It’s a great place to spend the season. It’s a great place for families. It’s a good ballpark. It’s a great fan base. It’s a great — not a good place to play — a great place to play. I’ve seen it this offseason in particular. There’s a lot of people that want to play here.
“It’s less about talk and more about what’s on the field. I think people recognize what we’ve been able to do here over the last couple years, with some young players and with what we’ve added this year. You have relationships with people, with agents. They know what’s a good spot and what’s not. I think people recognize throughout the game that we’re in a spot where we’re a desirable place.”
