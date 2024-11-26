Angels Linked to World Series Winning Closer in Potential Blockbuster Deal
The Los Angeles Angels have been busy. That might even be an understatement.
After adding a high-end starting pitcher in Yusei Kikuchi early Monday morning, the Halos can turn to the bullpen. While they have a budding star Ben Joyce, adding a veteran to set him up could turn the Angels into one of the most feared pitching staffs in the American League West.
According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen would make a great fit.
"The Angels have already addressed their rotation concerns by signing Kyle Hendricks and have reportedly agreed to a deal with Yusei Kikuchi, so expect them to turn their focus to the bullpen in the coming weeks," writes Feinsand. "It’s unclear whether the Angels will spend big for top closers like Tanner Scott or Carlos Estévez, but Treinen would be a strong veteran presence on a team looking to contend."
This is a far cry from where Feinsand projected Treinen would land on Nov. 15. It was then that the MLB.com insider projected Treinen would re-sign with the Dodgers.
"After missing all of 2023 following shoulder surgery, Treinen posted a 1.93 ERA in 50 appearances in 2024, holding opposing teams scoreless over his final 15 outings from Aug. 24 through the end of the regular season. The 36-year-old also had a stellar postseason, helping the Dodgers to the World Series."
Treinen emerged as one of baseball’s top relievers during the 2024 season, steadily earning a more prominent role under Dave Roberts. By the postseason, he had taken over as the team’s closer.
In the playoffs, Treinen was dominant, displaying near-unhittable form during a period when relievers often show vulnerability.
In 2023, Treinen signed a one-year, $8 million contract extension with the Dodgers, which included a $1 million club option for 2024. With no buyout attached to the option, the Dodgers could have easily removed him from their payroll, a move that seemed likely given his injury history.
However, the Dodgers gambled on Treinen and it paid off when he became one of the most trusted bullpen arms in the postseason.
Treinen underwent surgery in 2022 to repair a torn labrum and rotator cuff in his right shoulder, sidelining him for the entire 2023 season. Although he began a late-season rehab assignment, persistent shoulder soreness ultimately ended his comeback attempt.
Now, Treinen appears to be back to his old form, and would be a great option as a full-time closer in Anaheim in 2025.