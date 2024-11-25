MLB Announces Big Change to Angels Schedule for 2025 Season
Major League Baseball announced that the Los Angeles Angels have had their two series against the Tampa Bay Rays during the 2025 season moved to different dates and locations. The Angels and Rays were set to play early in the season in April at Angel Stadium, and that series has moved from April 7-9 at Angel Stadium to April 8-10 at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa Bay, the temporary home of the Rays. The series initially was set to take place on the Monday-Wednesday of that week, but has since been moved to Tuesday-Thursday, via Bob Nightengale.
The second series between the Angels and Rays has been moved from Aug. 5-7 to Aug. 4-6. The series will now take place in Anaheim instead of Tampa Bay, and will occur on that Monday-Wednesday instead of Tuesday-Thursday.
The Rays also had their series with the Minnesota Twins shifted. The series will now take place at Steinbrenner Field from May 26-28, and the series between the two teams in July will happen at Target Field.
The schedule changes come after the damage caused to Tropicana Field, where the Rays typically play, during Hurricane Milton. The Rays will play at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa Bay as their home stadium for the 2025 season. MLB is making these changes in advance to try and schedule the games to take place during good weather, since Steinbrenner Field is an outdoor stadium.
Tropicana Field suffered significant damage to the roof of the stadium because of Hurricane Milton as well as extensive water damage to other places in the stadium. The repairs are not expected to be ready before the 2026 MLB season, and the Rays will instead play at the New York Yankees' spring training home.
The Angels last played at Tropicana Field in April 2024 during a four game series. The Angels and Rays split the series at 2-2.
The Angels begin the 2024 season at the Chicago White Sox, beginning Opening Day in Chicago against the team that finished with the worst record in MLB in 2025.