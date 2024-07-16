Angels Load Up On Pitchers On Second Day of MLB Draft
The primary need identified within the Angels' draft room on Day 2 of the 2024 MLB Draft was clear. The Angels held eight draft picks between rounds 3-10, and used six of those picks on pitchers.
The day began with the Angels selecting left-handed pitcher Ryan Prager out of Texas A&M in the third round, No. 81 overall. Prager heads to the Angels after helping the Aggies advance to the College World Series (where they lost to Tennessee), going 9-1 with a 2.95 ERA.
After Prager, the Angels then nabbed Austin Gordon out of Clemson in the fourth round, Dylan Jordan out of high school, Peyton Olejnik out of the University of Miami Ohio, Bridger Holmes out of Oregon State, and Derek Clark out of West Virginia.
The Angels loaded up on pitchers on Day 2 after already drafting two pitchers on Day 1. They selected right-hander Chris Cortez out of Texas A&M No. 45 overall, and right-hander Ryan Johnson out of Dallas Baptist with their compensatory pick for losing Shohei Ohtani in free agency.
Cortez was a great reliever for Texas A&M during the Aggies' trip to the College World Series. Johnson posted a 2.21 ERA in his final season for Dallas Baptist.
The majority of the pitchers the Angels drafted came from the college ranks, making them more ready for their eventual debuts than high school prospects, who need more to develop. The Angels are known for bringing prospects to the major leagues quickly, which means several of these players could see opportunities sooner than some of their peers in this draft class.
Pitching has been a primary weakness for the Angels, and it might get worse before it gets better.
The team's lone All-Star, starting pitcher Tyler Anderson, is widely expected to be traded before the July 30 deadline. The Angels have the third-highest ERA in MLB this season (4.59). Their newly drafted pitchers will not contribute immediately — most won't, at least — but the team hopes these new arms will help transform their bullpen in the future.