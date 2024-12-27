Angels Lose Free Agent Target to AL Contender
New York Yankees free agent second baseman Gleyber Torres has found a new home. On Friday, the Los Angeles Angels' target agreed to a one-year, $15 million deal with the Detroit Tigers, per multiple reports.
Torres, 28, is a two-time All-Star who has spent his entire seven-year career with the Yankees. After back-to-back seasons with at least 20 home runs in 2022 and 2023, he had a bit of a down season in 2024, hitting .257 with 15 home runs and 63 runs batted in.
The Angels have been linked to Torres all offseason long. However, it was reported a few weeks ago that he declined a contract offer from the Halos. Then, this week, it was reported that Torres declined a contract offer from the Washington Nationals because he didn't want to move from second base to third base.
"Somebody asked me, 'Gleyber Torres to the Angels?' I don't think that's happening," Jon Heyman said on Bleacher Report earlier this offseason. "At least not now. They did make him an offer. He declined the offer. I don't think it was about the offer. If I know Gleyber Torres, I think most likely, he would prefer to be on the East Coast if he can, in Florida spring training. So I think that's probably the reason behind that."
While the Angels didn't add Torres, they'll remain aggressive in pursuing free agents.
Angels general manager Perry Minasian believes that that the Angels are a prime destination for players who are looking for a change of scenery despite finishing last season with a 63-99 record, setting a franchise-worst in losses.
“In general, I don’t think our place is a tough sell,” Minasian said earlier this offseason. “I say this all the time, and I don’t know if people believe it or not, you’d be surprised how many people want to play here. It’s a great place to play. It’s a great place to live. It’s a great place to spend the season. It’s a great place for families. It’s a good ballpark. It’s a great fan base. It’s a great — not a good place to play — a great place to play. I’ve seen it this offseason in particular. There’s a lot of people that want to play here.
“It’s less about talk and more about what’s on the field. I think people recognize what we’ve been able to do here over the last couple years, with some young players and with what we’ve added this year. You have relationships with people, with agents. They know what’s a good spot and what’s not. I think people recognize throughout the game that we’re in a spot where we’re a desirable place.”