Angels Lose Pitcher to Brewers in the Midst of Postseason
The Angels needed a total of 37 pitchers to get through the 2025 season. That group does not include the six position players (Nicky Lopez, Logan Davidson, Niko Kavadas, Scott Kingery, Kevin Newman and Oswald Peraza) who completed the arduous but necessary task of recording outs when the game had already gotten out of reach.
Sammy Peralta isn't a position player. But his role on the Angels' pitching staff was no less arduous, necessary and unmemorable.
The 27-year-old left-hander made five appearances for the Angels in September, at a juncture in the season when nothing was at stake for the team in the standings.
Four of Peralta's five appearances came with the Angels trailing on the scoreboard by three runs or more. Only once was he charged with holding a lead: in the 11th inning of the Angels' Sept. 11 game in Seattle.
The Mariners scored three runs against him in the inning (one earned) to walk off with a 7-6 victory at T-Mobile Park.
So, Peralta finished his Angels career with an 0-1 record and a 7.59 ERA. His -0.5 Wins Above Replacement (per Baseball Reference) amounted to the second-lowest mark by any Angels reliever.
Wednesday, Peralta's Angels career officially ended when he was claimed off waivers by the Milwaukee Brewers.
Peralta, a native of Queens, joins his fourth organization in less than two years.
The left-hander was drafted in the 18th round of the 2019 MLB draft by the Chicago White Sox. Four years later, he made his major league debut with the Sox, and made 16 appearances in the 2023 campaign. Peralta finished 2-0 with a 4.05 ERA.
In 2024, Peralta was placed on waivers by the White Sox in April and claimed by the Seattle Mariners. He spent less than two months in the Mariners organization before he landed on the waiver wire again and wound up back with the White Sox.
Peralta made just nine appearances with Chicago last year, posting a 4.80 ERA in 15 innings.
A free agent at the end of the season, Peralta began the season in the Mexican League. He waited until May to sign a minor league contract with the Angels, and bided his time at Triple-A Salt Lake.
Peralta went 6-2 with a 4.33 ERA in 24 games (seven starts) with the Bees before he was promoted to the big leagues.
Now he'll have a chance to revive his career with a team that qualified for the National League Championship Series, with a chance to pitch more meaningful innings than the Angels could have given him in 2025.
