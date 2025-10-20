Halos Today

Angels Make Huge Albert Pujols Decision: Reports

J.P. Hoornstra

Los Angeles Angels first baseman Albert Pujols in the dugout during the national anthem before the start of a game against the Texas Rangers at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Apr 5, 2019.
Los Angeles Angels first baseman Albert Pujols in the dugout during the national anthem before the start of a game against the Texas Rangers at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Apr 5, 2019. / Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Angels have decided not to hire Albert Pujols to be their next manager, according to multiple reports Monday.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post was the first to report that Pujols and the Angels have ended contract talks.

More news: Angels, Albert Pujols Discussing Contract to Be Next Manager

Pujols, who hit 222 of his 703 career home runs with the Angels from 2012-21, was the first known candidate to interview for the manager's job after the team declined Ron Washington's option for 2026.

Pujols is three years removed from his final season in Major League Baseball, and four years removed from his final game with the Angels. His initial meeting to discuss the job went well, but "the two sides could not get close on dollars and years," according to The Athletic.

Heyman reported that the Angels and Pujols also had differing opinions about "coaches and resources."

Asked in spring training if he'd like to manage in the majors, Pujols said: “Yeah, I think why not. I think if the opportunity is right one day, I think I’ll be ready for that.”

The door for Pujols to manage in Major League Baseball remains wide open — just not in Anaheim.

More news: Former Angels Gold Glove Award Winner Announces Sudden Retirement

Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Monday that the Padres plan to interview Pujols for their managerial vacancy in the wake of Mike Shildt's sudden retirement.

Pujols has been linked to the Baltimore Orioles' job as well. Baltimore fired manager Brandon Hyde in May after the O's got off to a disappointing 15-28 start.

The Angels remain on the hook to pay Pujols $7 million over the next seven years as part of his personal services contract. Presumably he would not be double-paid if managing another team.

The Athletic reports that Torii Hunter remains a candidate to manage the Angels, along with Kurt Suzuki — a former Angels player who, like Hunter, is on staff as a special assistant.

The Angels are also expected to reach out to Hyde and former Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, though it is unclear if there is any mutual interest, according to The Athletic.

More to come on this story.

Published
J.P. Hoornstra
J.P. HOORNSTRA

J.P. Hoornstra is an On SI Contributor. A veteran of 20 years of sports coverage for daily newspapers in California, J.P. covered MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Los Angeles Angels (occasionally of Anaheim) from 2012-23 for the Southern California News Group. His first book, The 50 Greatest Dodgers Games of All-Time, published in 2015. In 2016, he won an Associated Press Sports Editors award for breaking news coverage. He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.

Home/Angels News