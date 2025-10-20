Angels Make Huge Albert Pujols Decision: Reports
The Angels have decided not to hire Albert Pujols to be their next manager, according to multiple reports Monday.
Jon Heyman of the New York Post was the first to report that Pujols and the Angels have ended contract talks.
More news: Angels, Albert Pujols Discussing Contract to Be Next Manager
Pujols, who hit 222 of his 703 career home runs with the Angels from 2012-21, was the first known candidate to interview for the manager's job after the team declined Ron Washington's option for 2026.
Pujols is three years removed from his final season in Major League Baseball, and four years removed from his final game with the Angels. His initial meeting to discuss the job went well, but "the two sides could not get close on dollars and years," according to The Athletic.
Heyman reported that the Angels and Pujols also had differing opinions about "coaches and resources."
Asked in spring training if he'd like to manage in the majors, Pujols said: “Yeah, I think why not. I think if the opportunity is right one day, I think I’ll be ready for that.”
The door for Pujols to manage in Major League Baseball remains wide open — just not in Anaheim.
More news: Former Angels Gold Glove Award Winner Announces Sudden Retirement
Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Monday that the Padres plan to interview Pujols for their managerial vacancy in the wake of Mike Shildt's sudden retirement.
Pujols has been linked to the Baltimore Orioles' job as well. Baltimore fired manager Brandon Hyde in May after the O's got off to a disappointing 15-28 start.
The Angels remain on the hook to pay Pujols $7 million over the next seven years as part of his personal services contract. Presumably he would not be double-paid if managing another team.
The Athletic reports that Torii Hunter remains a candidate to manage the Angels, along with Kurt Suzuki — a former Angels player who, like Hunter, is on staff as a special assistant.
The Angels are also expected to reach out to Hyde and former Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, though it is unclear if there is any mutual interest, according to The Athletic.
More to come on this story.