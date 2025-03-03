Angels’ Luis Rengifo Scratched From Lineup Due to Injury
Los Angeles Angels utility man Luis Rengifo was scratched from Monday's lineup because of hamstring tightness. Tim Anderson is now playing second base instead.
Rengifo failed to reach 100 games last season because of injury, but the hope is that this current ailment is not serious so he can be ready for the start of the season.
In 2024, Rengifo put up strong numbers slashing 300/.347/.417 with six homers, 13 doubles, 24 stolen bases and 30 RBIs in 78 games. Prior to the utility man's wrist injury, he was an All-Star candidate.
“For me, last year is in the past and this year is a different year and I have my goals,” Rengifo said, via MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger. “I want to be healthy every day throughout the season. And I just want to be in the lineup every day.”
Rengifo sustained the injury in July, and returned to play in nine games nearly a month later before ending his season to undergo surgery. It marked the second consecutive year he ended the season with an injury.
In 2023, Rengifo sustained a ruptured left bicep tendon in September, which also required surgery.
This spring, the Angels are putting Rengifo's versatility to the test as he's seen time at second, third, and will eventually play in the outfield.
“We’re going to work him at second and third. And once we get his legs under him on the infield, we're gonna push him out there and see what he can do in the outfield,” Angels manager Ron Washington said. “But he was having a tremendous year last year, and even his defense picked up. He turned up his aggressiveness on the basepaths and was more consistent. And then he got hurt. So he's in good spirits right now, and we just got to make sure that he stays in the process.”
