Angels Manager Ron Washington Raves About Christian Moore
The likelihood of Los Angeles Angels top prospect Christian Moore making the Opening Day roster seems to be fairly high.
Angels manager Ron Washington used the word 'impressed' multiple times to describe what he's seen from Moore this spring.
“I've been very impressed with his ability to apply when you give him information,” Washington said, via MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger. “He's a super athlete. And I'm not just talking about baseball. If he was a basketball player, it'd be the same. If he was a football player, it’d be the same. He's just a super athlete, and he knows how to absorb information and he's been applying it. I've been very impressed.”
Moore is ranked as MLB Pipeline's No. 68 overall prospect. He was close to earning a promotion last season, but was sidelined by a knee injury.
However, pending a strong performance this spring, the 22-year-old could very well make the Opening Day roster. Throughout four Cactus League contests, the second baseman has recorded a .429 batting average.
Moore's versatility has been on full display at camp as the Angels have put him at both second and third base. The prospect has a chance to be the Angels' starting second baseman, but he will have to outshine more experienced players like Luis Rengifo, Kevin Newman, and Scott Kingery.
In 2024, Moore was drafted as the eighth overall pick. He quickly became an elite player in the minors slashing .347/.400/.984 with six home runs, 20 runs batted in, and two stolen bases in 101 at bats.
MLB Network's Harold Reynolds believes Moore has the potential to turn into a star in 2025, similar to the trajectory of shortstop Zach Neto.
"I think he's breaking with the team this year. He's got a chance right now to go big time," Reynolds said. "This kid can hit, he's athletic, he is doing it. Special talent. "
This offseason, the focus has centered on many external players in terms of free agency and trades, but it appears there is already an up and coming star within the Angels organization.
