Angels' Former First-Round Draft Pick Begins Minor League Rehab Assignment
The Angels assigned Sam Bachman to Class-A Inland Empire on Tuesday to begin a minor league rehabilitation assignment.
Steve Wendt, the Inland Empire 66ers' broadcaster, was first to note the transaction on Twitter/X on Tuesday.
Bachman, the ninth overall pick of the 2021 MLB Draft, was among the first prospects the Angels fast-tracked to the big leagues under general manager Perry Minasian.
The Angels promoted Bachman to the major leagues for the first time in May 2023, after he appeared in 23 games (all starts) at the minor league levels. Bachman would make 11 appearances for the Angels that season, going 1-2 with a 3.18 ERA in 17 innings.
Despite the encouraging numbers, his season was cut short in July because of inflammation in his right shoulder. He underwent surgery after the season and began the 2024 campaign on the injured list as well.
Bachman didn't pitch again until he began a rehab assignment in May 2024. He ultiately built back up to a starter's workload, but struggled at times (5.26 ERA in nine starts) with Double-A Rocket City.
Bachman made his final three starts of last season with Triple-A Salt Lake. After allowing two runs (one earned) across his first two outings, Bachman was touched for eight runs in 5.2 innings in his final start of the year, on Aug. 21.
Bachman would begin the 2025 season on the 15-day injured list with thoracic outlet syndrome. Fortunately, he was able to avoid surgery and was recently pitching in Arizona. According to Jared Tims, the upper-90s fastball velocity Bachman flashed before his shoulder betrayed him is still intact.
Bachman, still only 25, has pitched 146 minor league innings and 17 major league innings since he was drafted by the Angels.
The 66ers are scheduled to host the Stockton Ports at 6:30 p.m. at San Manuel Stadium. Manager Dave Stapleton has listed his starting pitcher as left-hander Francis Texido, which could be a notable development.
Bachman hasn't made a relief appearance since his final appearance with the Angels in July 2023. He's started every game since, but a relief appearance could signal the Angels' preference to try Bachman in a relief role going forward.
Certainly the Angels' relief corps could use more help in the moment than their starters. They enter Tuesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays with a 7.02 ERA, by far the highest mark in baseball.
