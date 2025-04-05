Angels Make Change to Lineup Involving Mike Trout
The Los Angeles Angels made a minor change to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cleveland Guardians.
Angels superstar Mike Trout will be the team's designated hitter and oufielder Jorge Soler will play in right field. The tweak is reportedly not injury related, according to the team.
Additionally, third baseman Yoan Moncada will not play in Saturday's game because of a thumb injury. Moncada left Friday's game in the seventh inning with right thumb irritation, the same injury that sidelined him the final week of spring.
The Angels' home opener was headlined by missed scoring opportunities, defensive mishaps, walks, and three injuries, all which transpired in front of a sellout crowd.
“The good thing is, we started swinging the bat,” manager Ron Washington said. “We didn’t quit. We put ourselves in position to do something good at the end of the game. We’ll come back tomorrow. Those boys fought out there tonight.”
Moncada was one of the three players injured in Friday night's 8-6 loss. Right-hander Ryan Zeferjahn came out of the game in the sixth inning because of right hamstring tightness. He faced just two batters.
Rengifo left the game in the fourth frame because of left hamstring tightness, which was also the same injury that hampered him in camp. Nonetheless, the infielder is back in the lineup for Saturday's game.
The Angels look to get back in the win column Saturday with right-hander Jack Kochanowicz on the mound.
Kochanowicz was one of multiple starters competing for the final spot in the rotation this spring. After an impressive performance in camp, the 24-year-old emerged victorious.
