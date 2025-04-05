Scouts Think Angels Could Have Winning Record in 2025
The Los Angeles Angels are off to a 4-3 start, and rank second in the American League West. Only the Angels and Texas Rangers have winning records in the division thus far.
More news: Angels Disrespected in MLB Power Rankings After First Week of 2025 Season
While it's still early in the season, there have been signs of promise from the Halos. The Angels hope their 2025 roster helps them regain contender status, but MLB insider Bob Nightengale revealed scouts think the team could have a winning record (and won't make the playoffs).
"No one picking the Angels to win the AL West, let alone get into the playoffs, but scouts were quite impressed with their rotation and bullpen, believing they have a chance to produce a winning record," Nightengale writes.
Angels manager Ron Washington believes the baseball world needs a larger sample size from the Halos before making any assumptions.
“I think after about 40 games, you’ll see what you are, what you can do, what you’re capable of doing," Washington said.
In front of a sellout crowd at Angel Stadium Friday, the Angels showed a familiar pattern in a contest that was headlined by walks, defensive miscues, and missed scoring opportunities.
While the Angels lost 8-6 to the Cleveland Guardians in an ugly home opener, Washington highlighted the grit of the 2025 squad.
“The good thing is, we started swinging the bat,” Washington said. “We didn’t quit. We put ourselves in position to do something good at the end of the game. We’ll come back tomorrow. Those boys fought out there tonight.”
There's certainly not much confidence about the Angels' chances of contending this season from the baseball world; however, there have been moments of grandeur and it would be wise if the team capitalized on them.
More news: Angels Top Prospect Has Locker in Clubhouse Hinting at Massive Roster Move Coming
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.