Angels Make Last-Minute Starting Pitcher Change Vs Twins
The Angels announced that Jose Ureña, not Jose Soriano, will start Wednesday's series finale against the Minnesota Twins.
The change is designed to give Soriano an extra day of rest before he starts Thursday in Seattle against the Mariners. Everyone else in the rotation will also shift back a day, according to Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group.
The move also gives Ureña a chance at revenge against one of his many former teams. Ureña signed with the Twins on June 24 and was designated for assignment Aug. 25, six days before he signed with the Angels.
Ureña, 33, went 0-1 with a 4.58 ERA in four games (three starts) for the Twins — one of five teams he's played for this season. In an 11-year MLB career, Ureña is 44-78 with a 4.75 ERA in 246 games (157 starts).
Soriano, 26, is 10-10 with a team-leading 4.07 ERA in 29 starts this season. After he starts Thursday against the Mariners, the Angels will send Yusei Kikuchi, Mitch Farris, and Caden Dana to the mound at T-Mobile Park in that order.
Ureña has appeared in one game since signing with the Angels, tossing five scoreless innings while allowing only two hits, no walks, and striking out six against the Athletics on Friday.
Ureña will become the 11th different pitcher to start a game for the Angels this season. Remarkably, the Angels used only five starters prior to the All-Star break. Ryan Zeferjahn started a bullpen game on July 18, becoming their sixth different starter this season.
As the Angels turn their attention to their 2026 roster, Wednesday's start could be an important one for Ureña. Tyler Anderson and Kyle Hendricks are free agents after this season, leaving general manager Perry Minasian in position to replace two-fifths of his rotation.
Anderson and Hendricks have combined for 54 starts and more than 275 innings in 2025. Those innings will have to come from somewhere in 2026, and Ureña could be auditioning to return to Anaheim to help fill the void. So are Farris and Dana, who have split this season between Triple-A and the majors.
The Angels (68-77) are looking for back-to-back wins against Minnesota (64-81). Only six home games remain after Wednesday. The Seattle series is the first of 10 straight away from Angel Stadium, before the Angels finish their 2025 schedule at home against the Kansas City Royals (Spet. 23-25) and the Houston Astros (Sept. 26-28).
