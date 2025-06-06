Angels Make Roster Move Ahead of Friday’s Series Opener vs Mariners
The Los Angeles Angels activated relief pitcher Jose Fermin off the injured list on Friday, right before the team is set to kick off a series against the division rival Seattle Mariners.
In order to activate Fermin onto the roster, left-handed pitcher Sam Aldegheri was optioned to Double-A Rocket City, marking a return to the minor leagues for the young pitcher.
Fermin is a 23-year-old right-handed pitcher out of the Dominican Republic. He made his debut in MLB this season after working his way through the minor leagues.
His first stint, before getting injured, was rough, posting a 5.87 ERA through seven innings, though his expected ERA is only 4.07.
He walked five batters and notched 12 strikeouts, possessing true swing and miss stuff when he can locate his pitches.
His pitch mix features a fastball, sinker, slider, and changeup, four good pitch options for a hard-throwing relief pitcher. Fermin's biggest strength is his impressive velocity, an average 97 mph on his fastball and 96.1 mph on his sinker.
Overall, Fermin's fastball velocity ranks in the 85th percentile according to Baseball Savant.
Paired with a slider and changeup, the heater should be able to produce more swings and misses. According to Fan Graphs, his stuff is above league average and his pitching models well.
The Angels' bullpen as a whole has struggled to keep the team in games, either digging too big of a hole for the offense or blowing leads.
While Fermin is still rough around the edges as a relief pitcher at the major league level, his 31.6% whiff percentage and 30.8% strikeout rate indicate that there are promising signs that indicate Fermin can develop into a valuable arm out of the bullpen who could solve some of the team's woes.
His high walk rate and hard hit percentage are alarming, which could lead to some rough patches as he tries to figure it out during his first big league season.
At 23 years of age, the hard-throwing prospect ranks No. 20 in the Angels farm system, according to MLB Pipeline.
For more Angels news, head over toAngels on SI.