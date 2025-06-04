Angels Urged to Blow Up Roster at 2025 Trade Deadline by ESPN Insider
The Los Angeles Angels have been one of the most inconsistent teams in baseball, which could result in a trade deadline sell-a-thon to get assets.
From week to week, the Angels look to be either a good team or one of the worst in the league, which has left them consistently under .500.
The season has featured longer low points and shorter high points, meaning the team's status as a seller is still unclear.
It is possible the front office is convinced that the team can have better luck in the second half, though some MLB experts believe it is best to move on from valuable veterans.
One expert, ESPN's Jeff Passan, thinks the Angels should be preparing to sell at the trade deadline.
"Between Zach Neto and Logan O'Hoppe, the Angels have a pair of good, young players to build around, but this is a team that can't walk and strikes out too much on offense and can't strike guys out and walks too many on the mound," Passon wrote in his story for ESPN.
"It's ripe to be blown up, and there's no better time than now."
The Angels recently got Mike Trout back from the injured list, which could bring a degree of consistency to the team and, by proxy, more wins than losses.
If the Angel do decide to sell in July, closer Kenley Jansen should net a good hull of prospects for the team's lackluster farm system.
While the veteran closer is not the pitcher he once was, playoff contending teams are always looking to add veteran arms to their bullpen and Jansen can still offer quality outings.
Yoan Moncada, one of the underrated signings over the winter, should also get a good amount of interest, considering he is on a low salary, does not have any long-term money on his deal, and has been a solid veteran bat.
Another name to watch if the Angels decide to sell some of their veterans is Taylor Ward, who has been an above average hitter for most of his career, still having good power and playing in left field or serving as a DH.
At only 31 years old, he can provide some great value on the market for teams in need of outfield production.
The Angels have no shortage of players to trade for younger prospects, though the decision will ultimately come down to the front office.
