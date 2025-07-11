Angels Outfielder Linked to 3 Teams in Potential Trade Deadline Shocker
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward's name has spun around the rumor mill for the past couple of months following his impressive May, and The Athletic has given him three potential landing spots ahead of the July 31 trade deadline.
The Athletic staff suggests the Milwaukee Brewers, Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres could make the most use out of the power-hitting right-hander.
More news: Former Angels Coach, Scout Passes Away
Of the three teams, the two which make the most sense are the Phillies and Padres. The Phillies are currently running Max Kepler in left field, who has a batting average of .213 and has half of Ward's 20 home runs. Kepler, a left-hander, and Ward would put together a dangerous platoon in left field.
The Padres have struggled immensely in left field this season, already having lost both of their Opening Day left fielders. They traded Connor Joe early in the season, and released Jason Heyward after he came off the injured list in late June. Since then, they have had designated hitter Gavin Sheets filling the hole, though his presence in the field throws their DH selection into question.
Ward has played in all but two of the Halos' games this season, and has been with them since his debut in 2018. He has a .227 batting average this season, and leads the Angels with 20 home runs and 61 runs batted in. He has a .774 OPS this season, and set the Angels franchise record for most consecutive games with an extra base hit with 10.
More news: Angels Front Office Criticized By Team Insider For Short-Sighted Decision Making
Ward would be a great addition to both of these teams, and would give them a much-needed bat as they push for a playoff spot. The Angels aren't quite out of a spot yet themselves, however, and could ask for a major leaguer of equal value in return to give them the little boost they need to get into the Wild Card spots.
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.