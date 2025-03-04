Angels Manager Admits Outfielder Has Struggled in Transition to New Position
The Los Angeles Angels are changing things up on their roster.
While doing everything they can to improve upon a disgraceful 63-win season, new additions to the team have been made, as well as tinkering with the position of a few key players in the organization, including their outfield anchor.
More news: Angels' Zach Neto Details Major Swing Change That's Helped Him Improve
Mike Trout, the Angels' three-time MVP and 11-time All-Star, is working on moving from center field to right field. To keep him as healthy as possible and limit wear and tear on his body, the Halos are working on a solution to fill center field.
Jo Adell, a 2024 Gold Glove finalist in right field, is working on that transition.
Adell has only ever started 15 games in center field in his major league career, but has experience from his time in the minors.
Manager Ron Washington revealed that the 25-year-old is having a little bit of an adjustment period on his outfield shift.
More news: Angels Star Zach Neto Doing Everything He Can to Be Ready for Opening Day
“He’s growing,” Washington said. “Gotta grow. I think I remember last spring people were complaining about him playing right field. It’s an everyday process. There’s growth and he’s gonna get to it. We’re gonna keep working with him to get there.”
Another candidate to play in that spot is Mickey Moniak. Moniak has more experience in the center field spot and spoke on how flexible he can be to the team.
“I came in ready to play all three,” Moniak said. “So wherever Wash puts me. Ever since I was in low-A with the Phillies, they kind of wanted me to make sure I was comfortable at all three and that’s kind of what I've done my whole career.”
Fans can expect the two young outfielders to split time at that position depending on the matchups, potentially platooning versus right and left.
“The only thing that I think that we're concerned about, and we got with everyone, is the communication,” Washington said. “We don't need nobody running into Mike Trout.”
More news: Angels GM Addresses Christian Moore Potentially Making Opening Day Roster
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.