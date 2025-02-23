Angels Star Zach Neto Doing Everything He Can to Be Ready for Opening Day
Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto is determined to return to the lineup ahead of Opening Day and he remains optimistic with the latest update.
Neto, who is rehabbing from November shoulder surgery, is throwing at a distance of 45 feet and just started taking batting practice against coaches.
“Honestly I have no idea,” Neto said. “I am trying to be as optimistic as possible but ultimately, at the end of the day, it’s not my call. It’s whatever the team has in store. Just trying to try to do everything I can to be ready for Opening Day.”
Neto injured himself on a headfirst slide into second base against the White Sox on Sept. 26 and missed the final three games of the season. He is also working on sliding feet-first this spring.
Manager Ron Washington is happy with Neto's progression even though he can't make full-length throws across the infield.
“He’s an animal,” Washington said to reporters. “I think if we decided to let him play right now, he’ll go out there and try to play. That’s who he is. So we’ve just got to keep our eye on him and keep monitoring him.
"Everybody here has heard he’s ahead of schedule, but we have to keep his mind on schedule.”
When Neto arrived in Tempe, Ariz., for camp, he said he got "good news" and is ahead of schedule.
“Physically, I'm feeling good,” Neto said. “I just got here and got to see doctors yesterday and got a bunch of good news. So, you know, just a matter of taking it step by step and having a great spring training. Everything is coming along very well, ahead of schedule.”
Neto was the team's standout player last season, finishing with a .249/.318/.443 slash line, 23 home runs, 34 doubles, 77 RBIs, and 30 stolen bases across 155 games.
Defensively, he topped the roster with a 5.1 bWAR at shortstop.
While there is no definite timetable for his return, general manager Perry Minasian thinks that will become clearer as Neto progresses.
“Great news,” Minasian said. “Obviously, he's an important part of this team. And we're going to take a day-to-day [approach] with him, but he's doing well. It's nice to be [24], isn't it? You recover a little quicker. We’re excited with where he's at.”