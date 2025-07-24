Angels Manager Calls Out Umpire With Epic Quote After Brutal Missed Calls in Loss to Mets
Los Angeles Angels manager Ray Montgomery was ejected from Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the New York Mets.
Montgomery was justifiably upset as Luis Rengifo got rung up on two pitches that were outside the strike zone, while representing the tying run in the 8th. The Angels had two runners on and Rengifo was thrown six pitches from Mets closer Edwin Diaz.
None of the six pitches from Diaz were in the strike zone.
The Angels proceeded to get swept by the Mets, seemingly ending their pursuits of a playoff spot. Montgomery revealed what he told the team in the clubhouse following the rough series in Queens.
The Angels skipper called out umpire Erich Bacchus, who had tossed Montgomery for taking issue with a call.
“I just said to the guys there wasn’t one ounce of quit,” Montgomery said to the Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher. “The guys kept grinding through a tough game that could have gotten away from us and didn’t. We had chances to keep it to one swing – or less than that if not for Erich – and I was proud of the way they kept fighting.”
Montgomery came out of the dugout to inform Bacchus about a lineup change and made a comment about the strike zone. As a result, Montgomery was ejected.
“I said, ‘You got to keep him on the plate, Erich,’” Montgomery said. “That’s what I said. ‘And Wade …’ And he threw me out. And he never once said that the pitch was a strike. He said, ‘You can’t see from your angle.’ And I said, ‘We have things we can look at, televisions, iPads. We’re gonna know. They were balls.’”
The Angels dugout appeared to be collectively upset with Bacchus, and offensive coordinator Tim Laker was also tossed a few minutes later.
The Angels have seven games before the July 31 trade deadline, and while it appears the Halos' postseason aspirations are quickly dissipating, players and coaches seem more focused than ever to find a way into October.
