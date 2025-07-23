MLB Insiders Reveal Chances Angels Trade Breakout Reliever at Deadline
Could Los Angeles Angels reliever Reid Detmers be on the move before next week's trade deadline?
Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan of ESPN did a deep dive into the players that could be on new teams by the end of next week. The Angels are in an interesting spot given that the team is hanging around the Wild Card race. The front office could pivot towards trying to contend, or perhaps blowing it up and recouping assets in various transactions.
As is the case, Detmers is a guy projected to get plenty of interest across the league.
Though Passan and McDaniel project a 15 percent chance that Detmers is dealt, it wouldn't be shocking to see the Halos try and capitzlize on what's been a terrific season for the reliever.
"The No. 10 pick in 2020 transitioned to relief this season and has found some success like other highly drafted college lefties, including A.J. Puk, Andrew Miller and Drew Pomeranz. He comes with three more years of control after this season and his velo is up 1.5 mph in the new role, so this might be where he fits long term and he could fetch a hefty return. Some teams still see Detmers as a starter."
The duo projects that the New York Mets, Arizona Diamondbacks, Baltimore Orioles, St. Louis Cardinals, Minnesota Twins, and New York Yankees would all have interest.
Detmers was once a top prospect. It's taken a while for him to find his footing relative to some of his peers. The Angels took him 10th overall in the 2020 MLB Draft. He threw a no-hitter in 2022, and has had moments where it looked like he could develop into a dominant pitcher.
However, a lack of consistency has limited his effectiveness as a starter. The Angels have since explored turning him into a reliever. The early returns have been brilliant. Detmers is currently 3-2 with a 4.17 ERA. The left-handed pitcher has 55 strikeouts in only 45.1 innings.
Detmers is also averaging nearly 96 miles-per-hour on his fastball. Baseball Savant indicates that Detmers is getting a lot of swing-and-miss with his five-pitch mix. The 26-year-old still has three more arbitration years before becoming a free agent.
Given his newfound emergence coupled with his talent, the Angels would have to receive a substantial haul in return. There's still a world where Detmers ends up as a starting pitcher, and his talent indicates someone that has the potential to be a middle-of-the-rotation arm.
